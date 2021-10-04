Oculus Founder Accused Of Lying, Stealing IP As Trial Opens

By Dorothy Atkins (October 4, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Total Recall Technologies accused Oculus VR's founder during trial openings Monday of lying about his progress on virtual reality headset designs TRT had contracted him to create and selling them to Facebook in a $2 billion deal, while his counsel said he only received $798 from TRT and owed it nothing. During openings, TRT's counsel, Robert W. Stone of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, told a California federal jury that the lawsuit is a simple breach of contract case over TRT's 2011 agreement with Palmer Luckey to create an affordable, lightweight VR headset that cost less than $500. Instead of...

