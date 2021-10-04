High Court Won't Hear RD Legal's CFPB Ratification Challenge

By Jon Hill (October 4, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal challenging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's ability to carry on with enforcement actions that were brought at a time when the justices have said the agency was unconstitutionally structured. In an order list, the Supreme Court said it was denying a petition that sought a ruling on the validity of the CFPB's efforts to ratify, or reauthorize, its past actions in the wake of Seila Law v. CFPB, a high court decision last year that held the agency had been unconstitutionally structured since its 2010 inception. As is customary,...

