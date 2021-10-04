Coding Platform Leads 6 IPO Launches That Could Top $1.8B

By Tom Zanki (October 4, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Coding platform GitLab launched plans Monday for an estimated $598 million initial public offering, one of six companies to set price ranges on offerings that could potentially exceed $1.8 billion combined and ignite October's IPO market. GitLab Inc., advised by Fenwick & West LLP, told regulators Monday it plans to offer 10.4 million shares priced between $55 and $60, raising $598 million at midpoint. Venture-backed GitLab creates software tools designed to enable various business departments, from operations to information technology and security, to collaborate better by working off a single application. San Francisco-based GitLab said its coding platform "accelerates our customers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS