Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-BigLaw Atty Expands Perjury Claims In OneCoin Case

By Rachel Scharf (October 4, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark Scott has told a Manhattan federal judge he has new evidence showing a key government witness committed "far more extensive" perjury than previously thought while testifying about Scott's alleged role in the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam.

In a Friday letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, Scott asked for more time to investigate the extent of purported lies told by the brother of fugitive "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova during a November 2019 trial on charges that Scott laundered nearly $400 million worth of funds from the OneCoin fraud to Ignatova.

In documents unsealed Sept. 24, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!