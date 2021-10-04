Ex-BigLaw Atty Expands Perjury Claims In OneCoin Case

By Rachel Scharf (October 4, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark Scott has told a Manhattan federal judge he has new evidence showing a key government witness committed "far more extensive" perjury than previously thought while testifying about Scott's alleged role in the OneCoin cryptocurrency scam. In a Friday letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, Scott asked for more time to investigate the extent of purported lies told by the brother of fugitive "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova during a November 2019 trial on charges that Scott laundered nearly $400 million worth of funds from the OneCoin fraud to Ignatova. In documents unsealed Sept. 24, the...

