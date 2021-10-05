Bergdahl Urges Court To Overturn Court-Martial Conviction

By Daniel Wilson (October 5, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl has pushed back against the government's bid to dismiss his attempt to overturn his court-martial conviction, saying he hadn't been given a fair trial because of issues such as interference by former President Donald Trump. The charged political atmosphere around Bergdahl's court-martial for desertion and related attempts at interference, as well as a military judge's major undisclosed conflict of interest, meant his case never received "full and fair" consideration, he said in an opposition brief and related cross-motion for summary judgment filed Monday in D.C. federal court. "Both the politicization and the concealment denied the...

