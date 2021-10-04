Mass. Justices Doubt Contractor Test Fits For Joint Employers

By Chris Villani (October 4, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top appellate court on Monday seemed skeptical that marketing company Credico LLC could be considered a joint employer along with one of its subcontractors, pushing back against applying the same test used to determine independent contractor status. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court appeared skeptical of using the so-called ABC test to determine joint employer status during oral arguments on Monday. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The Supreme Judicial Court suggested that the three-part so-called ABC test in the state's Wage Act might not be the best vehicle for determining whether Credico should share liability for any alleged labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS