Airport Shops Co. Wants Out Of Employee Data Breach Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 5, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A company that runs hundreds of newsstands, shops and restaurants in airports nationwide has asked a Georgia federal judge to toss a proposed class action over a ransomware attack that purportedly exposed employees' personal information to hackers, saying the lead plaintiff hasn't been hurt by the incident. The Paradies Shops LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, asserted Monday in its bid to dismiss the suit that although lead plaintiff Carlos Ramirez's name and Social Security number were potentially exposed during the 2020 criminal cyberattack, he hasn't claimed a "cognizable injury" stemming from the alleged theft of his information. A hypothetical possibility that Ramirez...

