Ex-Theranos Lab Chief Says Ebola Rumor Was 'Final Straw'

By Dorothy Atkins (October 5, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab director testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial Tuesday that he told Holmes he no longer wanted to serve as its lab director in 2014 after hearing Theranos was rumored to be doing Ebola tests, calling it the "final straw." Adam Rosendorff's testimony came during the fourth day of his cross-examination in Holmes' jury trial, which kicked off Sept. 8 over the government's 2018 charges that she and Holmes' onetime romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work. On Tuesday, Holmes' counsel Lance Wade of Williams & Connolly...

