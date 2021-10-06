Mediator To Help Surfside Victims Agree On Splitting Funds

By Carolina Bolado (October 6, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Florida judge overseeing litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside agreed Wednesday to appoint a mediator to help attorneys representing victims with property loss and wrongful death claims hammer out an agreement on how to split any funds that come to the condominium association's estate. Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman in Miami said he would sign off on a proposal by plaintiffs' counsel to have a mediator handle how to split proceeds of the upcoming sale of the property, insurance money and any other funds that attorneys are able to get from lawsuits against third parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS