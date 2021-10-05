Ill. Court Stays Pie Five BIPA Suit For Preemption Guidance

By Lauraann Wood (October 5, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge pressed pause Tuesday on a biometric privacy suit against the owner of now-closed Pie Five pizza restaurants in the state, saying an impending high court decision regarding worker's compensation preemption could significantly impact the lawsuit's future. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood stayed former Pie Five employees Gabriella Martinez and Laura Santucci's proposed class action for at least 60 days in case the Illinois Supreme Court quickly decides whether the state's worker's compensation laws block workers from launching biometric privacy suits against their employers. The state high court heard oral argument on the preemption issue about two...

