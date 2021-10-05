Panel Denies MDL For Geico Data Breach Suits

By Daniel Tay (October 5, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation denied Geico's bid to centralize five suits stemming from the insurer's data breach and suggested the parties informally coordinate, handing a win to a proposed class of California Geico policyholders that was the lone holdout against centralization. Geico is facing five proposed class actions over a data breach in which attackers used illegally obtained personal data to gain access to the insurer's online sales system. (iStock.com/jetcityimage) The panel on Monday denied the insurer's request to have the five proposed class actions centralized in the Eastern District of New York, where three of the cases have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS