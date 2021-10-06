Feds Jump-Cut To Key Witness At Ex-Iconix CEO's Fraud Trial

By Pete Brush (October 6, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A star witness in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's case charging ex-Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole with an $11 million accounting fraud pointed the finger at Cole on Wednesday morning, moments after Cole's lawyers asserted during trial openings that the witness is a liar. Former Iconix executive Seth Horowitz took the stand straightaway after opening statements as Cole's trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on counts including fraud and obstruction of justice kicked quickly into gear. Cole, 64, denies charges that in 2014 he schemed along with Horowitz and others to create illegal, secret deals with a partner, Global Brands...

