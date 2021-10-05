Cox Taps Ex-Wells Fargo Ethics Pro To Replace Retiring CCO 

By Al Barbarino (October 5, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Cox Communications Inc. has appointed a new chief compliance and privacy officer, tapping a former Wells Fargo ethics officer who is also an ex-Cox legal and compliance professional for the post, the cable television provider's outgoing compliance chief said at an industry conference Tuesday. Robin Sangston, the current chief compliance and privacy officer with the Atlanta-based company, will retire at the end of this year after more than 26 years with the company, she said during a live webcast presented by compliance and risk software company Navex Global that also included FedEx Corporation CCO Justin Ross. Sangston's replacement, Amber N. Hall, began in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS