PTAB Revision Bill Offers US Makers Much-Needed Protection

By Joseph Matal (October 6, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- With Congress back in session, the newly introduced Restoring the American Invents Act, sponsored by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, or Leahy-Cornyn Act, deserves prompt attention. The bill would restore reliable access to expert patent validity review at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board, protect the integrity of PTAB proceedings against political interference, and compel coordination between PTAB reviews and infringement trials. In doing so, the bill would protect American manufacturers against the depredations of hedge funds and other unscrupulous actors that have been exploiting recent opportunities to leverage invalid patents against...

