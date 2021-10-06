Cyclist Keeps $3.9M Verdict In NYC Bus Crash Suit

By Mike Curley (October 6, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court has upheld a $3.9 million verdict awarded to a cyclist who says he was sideswiped by a New York City Transit Authority Bus, saying the amount is in line with similar cases the courts have heard. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the judges rejected an appeal from the NYCTA in Jose Luis Flores' suit, saying the trial court had not abused its discretion by allowing the verdict. According to the suit, Flores was riding his bicycle southbound on Second Avenue, in the parking lane, when the accordion bus suddenly went "too fast," overtook him, and veered...

