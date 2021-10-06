White House Proposes Strengthening NEPA Reviews

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 6, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The White House on Wednesday proposed important revisions to the Trump administration's overhaul of how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented, swinging the regulatory pendulum back in favor of more stringent reviews. Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory, speaks at an event on July 29. The CEQ on Wednesday proposed revisions to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Native Organizers Alliance) Federal agencies would have to evaluate the direct, indirect and cumulative impacts of proposed decisions under the White House Council on Environmental Quality's proposed rule, a...

