Kelley Drye Helps With $61M Manhattan Hotel Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (October 6, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A KSL Capital Partners entity has loaned $61 million to an entity affiliated with Arnold & Porter for a Manhattan hotel, and Kelley Drye worked on the matter, according to records made public in New York City on Wednesday. The loan from KSL Capital Partners LLC entity Hayes Mortgage LLC is for Cambria Hotel Times Square at 30 W. 46th St., which Concord Hospitality Enterprises recently sold to the borrower NY 46 LLC for $88.5 million, according to a separate deed filed in New York Wednesday. The $61 million mortgage document indicates Stephen Hauck of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP worked on...

