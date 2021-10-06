Insurers Beat Hotels' Suit Over COVID-19 Contamination

By Bill Wichert (October 6, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has ruled that the alleged presence of COVID-19 at Highgate Hotels LP's properties across the country does not constitute "direct physical loss or damage" to trigger pandemic-related insurance coverage under a $600 million program from a Liberty Mutual unit and other insurers. Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson on Tuesday reached that conclusion in granting the insurers' motions to dismiss a coverage suit from the Texas-based hospitality company and related plaintiffs, likening the matter to a New York federal court's March 18 report and recommendation in Sharde Harvey DDS PLLC v. Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd....

