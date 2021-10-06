Local Servers Can't Determine Patent Suit Venue, Netflix Says

By Ethan Beberness (October 6, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Netflix Inc. urged a Texas federal judge Tuesday to ship a patent dispute brought by business-to-business software company CA Inc. to the Northern District of California despite a magistrate judge's recommendation, saying that a company's "virtual spaces" cannot be used to determine a patent suit's venue. The streaming giant specifically took issue with U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne's conclusion that a number of content servers, which it uses to improve local streaming speed and quality in the state, qualify as physical business operations. Netflix, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2017 TC Heartland decision, argued that the servers, called open...

