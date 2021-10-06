Boeing, Southwest Seek Pause On 737 Max RICO Class Action

By Linda Chiem (October 6, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Boeing and Southwest Airlines have asked a Texas federal judge to pause litigation alleging they colluded to bolster public confidence in faulty 737 Max 8 jets and inflate ticket prices, saying they're pursuing a Fifth Circuit appeal challenging a recent order certifying potentially millions of customers. The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. filed a joint motion on Tuesday to stay the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case while they seek an interlocutory appeal with the Fifth Circuit to unravel U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant's September order certifying four classes — encompassing potentially millions of ticket buyers — to...

