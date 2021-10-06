UAW Backs NLRB's Tesla Union-Busting Findings At 5th Circ.

By Lauren Berg (October 6, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers is backing the National Labor Relations Board's defense of a March ruling that found Tesla illegally suppressed union organizing at a California plant, telling the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that the NLRB was right to find that Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, violated labor laws. Following its motion to intervene filed in May, the UAW told the appellate court that it supports the NLRB as Tesla seeks to reverse the decision that found the company illegally fired a union supporter and interrogated others and that Musk discouraged unionization by suggesting on Twitter that workers could lose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS