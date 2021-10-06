CCOs Play Key Role As Corruption, Supply Chain Risks Surge

By Al Barbarino (October 6, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The compliance chiefs of FedEx Corp. and Cox Communications Inc. noted this week that investors, board members and regulators are demanding more information on corporate governance issues as global scandals, national security concerns and supply chain risks surge. Speaking during a compliance industry webcast hosted by Navex Global, FedEx chief compliance officer Justin Ross said Tuesday that his engagement with boards and investors has grown, particularly in the face of recent major scandals at Boeing Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. Boards have become "generally more aware" of compliance issues "through participation on other boards, and through … reading the news...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS