Ex-Safeway CEO Says Theranos Didn't Deliver On $55M Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (October 6, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Former Safeway CEO Steven Burd testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday that he was initially impressed by Holmes' "charisma" and Theranos' technology, but two years after Holmes "almost exclusively" negotiated Safeway's $55 million deal with the grocery chain, he was frustrated Theranos hadn't delivered. Theranos didn't deliver on its $55 million agreement to provide blood-testing devices to Safeway, the grocery chain's former CEO testified Wednesday. (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images) During his direct examination, Burd said Holmes was his point person at Theranos and that in September 2010 he negotiated Safeway's $55 million deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS