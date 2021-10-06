Rakoff Won't Call 'Foul' On NBA Agent's Truck Gift For Player

By Max Jaeger (October 6, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An NBA agent who accused a rival of illegally luring away New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson with a Chevy truck can't use the court system to enforce professional rules, Manhattan federal judge Jed Rakoff said Wednesday as he explained why he dismissed the suit. "An agent's stealing another agent's client by offering the player added financial inducement (in this case, any young man's dream — a new pickup truck) may arguably violate the players' union rules," Judge Rakoff wrote in an opinion and order dismissing David Lee's suit against agent Raymond Brothers and agency IAM Sports. "But such a 'foul' does not...

