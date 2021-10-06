Calif. Restaurant's Insurer On Hook For $960K Injury Verdict

By Angela Childers (October 6, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An insurer must pay out nearly $1 million in damages to a diner who injured his right knee in a fall at a California buffet restaurant after a state appellate court on Wednesday dismissed its argument that the jury was "tainted." A California restaurant's insurer can't avoid paying out $962,000 in damages to a diner who injured his right knee in a fall. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel affirmed a jury's award of $962,000 in damages to Roberto Hernandez, dismissing K.B. Insurance Co.'s argument after finding no evidence that trial court instructions impacted...

