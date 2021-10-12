Ex-Ga. Insurance Commissioner Gets 7 Years For $2M Fraud

By Rosie Manins (October 12, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Georgia's former insurance commissioner was sentenced Tuesday to just over seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $2.6 million on 37 counts of mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and aiding the filing of false tax returns. Jim C. Beck, elected in late 2018, was only in office for a few months before his term was derailed by criminal charges stemming from his previous work for a state-regulated insurance association. Beck, 60, was found guilty by a Georgia federal jury in July of embezzling more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association between 2013 and 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS