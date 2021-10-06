SAG-AFTRA Says 'Titanic' Actress's Benefits Suit Missed Boat

By Braden Campbell (October 6, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Seven SAG-AFTRA officials urged a California federal court Wednesday to dismiss a suit by an actress in the movie "Titanic" alleging they misled members before agreeing to contracts slashing retiree benefits, saying she sued too late and misunderstands the law. Frances Fisher, best known for playing the character Rose's mother in "Titanic," can't allege the officials violated their duty of fair representation to members by agreeing to the cuts because she sued well outside a six-month window that opened after they inked the revised deal, the officials said in a motion to dismiss. Nor does she have a claim that the...

