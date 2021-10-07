Drug Cos. Can't Nix Monitoring Class In Zantac MDL

By Mike Curley (October 7, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge won't let drugmakers escape claims from a class alleging that their use of Zantac and its generics have given them an increased risk of cancer, saying the class members don't need to specify their particular level of exposure to carcinogens to keep their suit afloat. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg denied a motion from Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC to dismiss claims from a medical monitoring class, composed of plaintiffs who have not been diagnosed with cancer, but who are seeking damages related to their...

