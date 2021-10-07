Real Estate Rumors: Gold Standard, Wafra, Longpoint

By Andrew McIntyre (October 7, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Florida senior living company Gold Standard of Care has purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, nursing home for $14 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for Savannah Court of the Palm Beaches, which has 70,272 square feet of space, and the seller is Tennessee real estate investment trust National Health Investors Inc., according to the report. Wafra Capital Partners has reached a deal to buy a Manhattan property for roughly $165 million, Commercial Observer reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is buying 720 West End Ave., a 16-story property, from Brack...

