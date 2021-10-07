Hearing Aid Co. Sued Over DOJ Insurance Claims Probe

By Sarah Jarvis (October 7, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Hearing aid company Eargo Inc. has been hit with a proposed investor class action over a drop in the company's stock price sustained after revealing it was facing a criminal investigation over insurance reimbursement claims it submitted on behalf of certain customers. Investor Joseph Fazio filed suit in California federal court on Wednesday, alleging that San Jose-based Eargo suffered a stock drop in August after announcing that claims submitted to the company's largest third-party payor hadn't been paid since March. Another stock drop followed in September, when the company said the U.S. Department of Justice was targeting it in a criminal investigation...

