USDA Says White Farmers' Title VI Discrimination Claims Fail

By Michelle Casady (October 7, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has told a Texas federal court that white farmers challenging an American Rescue Plan loans program can't bring race discrimination claims because the law their claims are based on doesn't apply to federal agencies administering their own programs. In a partial motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, the federal government told U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor that Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act applies to recipients of federal funding, not the federal government. That means plaintiff Sid Miller — who sued as a farmer but is also the Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner — and...

