Ill. Jury Convicts Man Of White Sox Ticket Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (October 7, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A federal jury convicted an Illinois man of fraud Wednesday following a trial on charges that he bought steeply discounted White Sox tickets from the team's box office and then undercut it by reselling the tickets online below face value. The jury found Bruce Lee guilty of 11 fraud charges after a four-day trial on claims that he purchased unlawfully discounted tickets from former sellers James Costello and William O'Neil and then sold the tickets online on StubHub for below face value, according to court records. Lee also faced two counts of money laundering over the scheme, but the jury acquitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS