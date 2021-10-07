Australian Co. Urges Justices To Wade Into Ugg Boot TM Fight

By Lauraann Wood (October 7, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Australian apparel company has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review its $450,000 trial loss to Ugg boots maker Deckers Outdoor Corp. and clarify whether a trademark can be enforced on terms that are generic in other English-speaking countries. Australian Leather Pty Ltd. told the high court it should review its case against the Ugg maker so the justices can set the record straight when it comes to applying the nation's trademark laws to terms with origins in other English-speaking countries. Accepting review would also allow the court to resolve a circuit split regarding the appropriate legal test for foreign...

