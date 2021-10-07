NFL Wants Players' Painkiller Suit Thrown Out

By Mike Curley (October 7, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The National Football League is asking a California federal court to once again throw out claims from a number of players alleging that they were forced to take painkillers to keep playing, exacerbating their injuries, saying that their claims are preempted by federal labor law. In a motion filed Wednesday, the NFL asked for summary judgment in the suit led by Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, saying after several rounds of dismissals, appeals and amendments, their only remaining claim requires interpretation of the teams' collective bargaining agreements, and thus is blocked by the Labor Management Relations...

