Reps Ask FCC What's Holding Up Rural Broadband Funding

By Nadia Dreid (October 7, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Nearly a year after the Federal Communications Commission announced the first round of winners of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are pressing the agency to disclose when the entire $9.2 billion will be released. "Unfortunately, nine months have passed since the auction ended and successful bidders have received very little direction or updates from the FCC," the members of the House said in a letter to the agency that was made public Tuesday. The 19 representatives want the FCC to "provide an update on where you are in the long-form application review process," saying that the...

