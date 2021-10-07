House Bill Aims To Ease Commercial Use Of Gov't Spectrum

By Christopher Cole (October 7, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky lawmaker has floated a bill to encourage more sharing of federally controlled airwaves with the private sector. Rep. Brett Guthrie, a seventh-term Republican, filed legislation to allow for more commercial use of the large number of unused licenses in spectrum bands set aside for government use. The bill would make it possible for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a U.S. Department of Commerce branch, to share information on spectrum that's available for telecom industry use. "The United States needs to be smart with how we manage our spectrum because it is vital to national security, everyday communications, and...

