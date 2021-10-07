United Moves To Trim COVID-19 Vax Mandate Suit

By Linda Chiem (October 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- United Airlines asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to trim a proposed class action from employees alleging it failed to accommodate religious or medical exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying the Lone Star State isn't the proper forum for the dispute. United moved to partially dismiss the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction, saying that while five of the six named plaintiffs live in Texas, they cannot assert claims on behalf of a putative nationwide class covering all of United's 68,000 employees. Chicago-based United contends there are no grounds for allowing the claims of any non-Texas employees to proceed in...

