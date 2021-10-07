Columbia Reaches Deal To End COVID-19 Tuition Refund Case

By Lauren Berg (October 7, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Columbia University told a New York federal judge Wednesday that it has reached a preliminary settlement with a group of students to resolve a proposed class action demanding tuition and fee reimbursements in the wake of coronavirus-spurred closures. In a brief letter to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, Roberta A. Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, an attorney for the university's trustees, said the parties have reached a settlement in principle and are in the process of submitting their request for preliminary approval. "The parties will now turn to the work of finalizing their agreement and submitting a motion...

