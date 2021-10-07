Judge Explains Why Intel IP Antitrust Suit Was Axed

By J. Edward Moreno (October 7, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen struck down Intel's suit against Fortress Investment Group because the tech giant couldn't prove the hedge fund was upping its patent portfolio for the purpose of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation rig. In a 19-page lightly redacted opinion unsealed Thursday, Judge Chen explained his reasoning for dismissing the suit Sept. 28, when he entered a brief judgment in the hedge fund's favor and closed the case. Judge Chen said that because "Intel has failed to allege that supracompetitive pricing was a result of the patent aggregation, Intel's antitrust claims are hereby dismissed" with prejudice. Intel and...

