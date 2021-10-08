9th Circ. Says Judge Used 'Shortcut' To Ax Attys From Fee Bid

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 8, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday ordered that a trio of lawyers be included in the attorney fee calculations for an Americans with Disabilities Act case, saying a lower court had used an arbitrary "shortcut" to cut off the lawyers after finding their firm had overbilled and overstaffed the case. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion said that U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin in California abused his discretion by declining to pay three out of the five lawyers representing a man suing a Pasadena restaurant over its disability accommodations. While the panel agreed that the lawyers from Potter Handy LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS