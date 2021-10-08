Green Groups Blast Exxon's 'Tortured' Appeal Of $14M Award

By Clark Mindock (October 8, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have told the Fifth Circuit that ExxonMobil Corp. is engaging in a "tortured and unsuccessful attempt" to wriggle itself out of a $14 million verdict for pollution violations at a Texas facility. The Sierra Club and Environment Texas Citizen Lobby Inc. on Thursday pushed back on the energy giant's recent argument that a June U.S. Supreme Court decision undermines the standing of the groups' members to sue and be compensated for damages under the Clean Air Act. The ruling, TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, clarified what constitutes concrete harm for the purposes of Article III standing in order to recover statutory damages....

