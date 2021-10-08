EB-5 Investors Seek Access To Defunct Luxury Theater's Docs

By Alyssa Aquino (October 8, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Two investors have filed suit in Nevada federal court to obtain the financial records of a now-shuttered Las Vegas luxury theater that they backed in a bid for EB-5 investor visas. Mingliang Yang and Yawen Chen say they need to inspect Eclipse Theater Las Vegas LP's records to assess whether the company's top brass misled them on the company's financial prospects or were responsible for the series of legal and financial troubles that enveloped the theater. "Despite multiple good faith efforts to inquire about the status and health of their financial investments, plaintiffs have been kept in the dark," they said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS