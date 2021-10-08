UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (October 8, 2021, 6:41 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Facebook hit with a new copyright claim, retail rivals Next and Matalan go toe-to-toe over clothing designs and currency exchange provider ICE collapse into administration. Here, Law 360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services International Currency Exchange Ltd. The U.K. arm of currency change chain International Currency Exchange, which has outlets at airports and train stations, filed a notice to appoint an administrator on Oct. 5. International travel has largely been restricted in and out of U.K. travel hubs during large swathes of the COVID-19 pandemic. International Currency Exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS