Insurer Says It Needn't Cover $17M Verdict For Texas Shooting

By Joyce Hanson (October 8, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has told a Texas federal court that it doesn't have to cover a now-shuttered bar-restaurant following a $17 million jury verdict finding it liable for a mass shooting, arguing that the venue's policy includes a firearms exclusion. Acceptance Indemnity Insurance Co., a Nebraska corporation headquartered in North Carolina, sued the Local Public House Bar & Grill of Plano, Texas, on Thursday, as well as a survivor of the shooting, Carly Paige Shockey. The insurer is seeking a declaratory judgment establishing that it's not obliged to cover the verdict handed down Wednesday in Shockey's underlying suit against the bar-restaurant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS