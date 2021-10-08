Construction Biz To Pay $4.75M To Exit Fraud Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (October 8, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New York construction firm and the federal government reached an apparent $4.75 million settlement on Friday that will end allegations that the firm used a front company to fraudulently win federal contracts intended for veteran-owned small businesses. After months of settlement negotiations, Strock Contracting Inc. and the government jointly asked a New York federal court to enter judgment against Strock Contracting and to permanently toss the False Claims Act suit it has been fighting since 2015. The one-page consent motion contains no explanation for how the requested $4.75 million settlement was agreed upon. The government first sued Strock Contracting Inc. and...

