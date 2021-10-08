City's Google Fiber Deal Worrisome, Cable Group Tells FCC

By Christopher Cole (October 8, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A cable industry group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to carefully weigh whether an Iowa city made an unfair deal with Google Fiber for exclusive rights to use a $50 million underground conduit. Warning that state or local rules that give favored treatment to certain telecoms are unlawful under the Communications Act, the trade group ACA Connects told the agency that a Mediacom subsidiary's complaint over Google's agreement with West Des Moines raises "serious concerns" about competition. Mediacom has both filed suit in state court and filed a petition with the FCC seeking a declaratory ruling saying the deal runs...

