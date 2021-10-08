Texas Justices Won't Halt Virtual Medical Malpractice Trial

By Michelle Casady (October 8, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a doctor's request to halt a virtual jury trial in a medical malpractice case against him, rejecting the doctor's argument that he is entitled to an in-person proceeding. Dr. Amin Al-Ahmad and Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia PLLC appealed to the Texas Supreme Court on Sept. 29, trying to overturn a Sept. 10 order from Travis County District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum that the case proceed to a virtual jury trial. The Supreme Court had requested the plaintiff, Southern Seale, file a response to the petition for writ of mandamus by 4:30 p.m. on Oct....

