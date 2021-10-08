Tesla Stockholders Seek Revamp For Musk Stock Suit In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (October 8, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Tesla stockholders who challenged founder Elon Musk's 10-year, multibillion-dollar stock option compensation package have asked to drop direct stockholder damage claims, while doubling down on allegations that directors owe damages to the company and seeking invalidation of the grant based on disclosure failures. The choice to drop direct claims follows a recent Delaware Supreme Court decision in an unrelated case that struck down dual-natured direct and derivative suits that seek damages both for shareholders and on behalf of the company purportedly harmed by director or fiduciary action. While the stockholders moved quickly to prune their complaint, led by stockholder Richard J....

