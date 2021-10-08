$200M Verdict Winners Rip New Trial Bid In Fatal Boating Case

By Rosie Manins (October 8, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The parents of a young boy killed in a boating accident on a Georgia lake have scoffed at the boat maker's bid for a new trial following a $200 million verdict, saying "the proverbial kitchen sink was not spared" in the defendant company's attempt to avoid paying. Stephen and Margaret Batchelder, who live in Florida, asked a Georgia state court on Thursday to reject a judgment or new trial request from Tennessee company Malibu Boats LLC, which was found to have been negligent in relation to the death of their 7-year-old son. Ryan Batchelder died on Lake Burton in July 2014...

