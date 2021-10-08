Witness Unable To Place Alleged Huddle With Ex-Iconix CEO

By Pete Brush (October 8, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Counsel for former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole got a key trial witness to concede Friday that he can't say exactly when or where a purported meeting took place at which Cole allegedly described a $5 million revenue gimmick underlying fraud charges against him. The concession came as defense lawyers methodically questioned cooperating witness and former Iconix executive Seth Horowitz at the end of the first week of an expected three-week criminal trial before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos. Cole, 64, denies the Manhattan U.S. attorney's charges that in 2014 he schemed along with Horowitz to craft secret deals...

